Government promises transparency on subsidy savings and spending amid public demand for accountability

Finance Minister outlines impact of reforms on fiscal savings and social support for vulnerable Nigerians

Upcoming report to detail billions saved from subsidies and how they are being reinvested in the economy

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has announced that Nigerians will soon get a detailed account of how the savings from the removal of petrol and foreign exchange subsidies have been spent, following growing public calls for transparency over one of the country's biggest economic reforms.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed this on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at the 7th Africa Emerging Markets Forum in Abuja.

Where is our money: FG to address subsidy spending in days. Credit: State House

Source: Twitter

He said the report, expected within days, will explain the amount saved from the reforms and how the funds have been deployed to finance government obligations and key economic programmes.

According to Oyedele, the planned publication reflects the government's commitment to accountability and openness.

"In a few days, you will see the detailed analysis because we believe that we owe a duty to explain what we do to the Nigerian people. That's what transparency looks like," he said.

Where the subsidy savings went

Oyedele explained that while ending the fuel and foreign exchange subsidies generated significant fiscal savings, the reforms were primarily aimed at eliminating economic distortions, reducing corruption and restoring discipline to Nigeria's public finances.

He said a substantial portion of the savings was used to meet existing financial commitments, particularly after the government stopped relying on the Central Bank of Nigeria's Ways and Means facility to finance budget deficits.

According to him, the government also faced higher debt servicing costs as interest rates climbed sharply.

"Instead of paying eight per cent on our debt, we're paying as high as 24 per cent. When you need to service debts, you don't debate whether you need to pay. You pay, and you pay on time," Oyedele stated.

Minimum wage, social programmes receive support

The minister revealed that part of the savings also funded the implementation of the new national minimum wage and expanded social intervention programmes targeting vulnerable Nigerians.

He said the government's social safety net now reaches about 15 million vulnerable households, adding that the intervention has helped lift an estimated 7.5 million people out of extreme poverty.

Oyedele also disclosed that the government is working on policies to lower the cost of borrowing without returning to subsidy payments, while supporting the Central Bank's efforts to curb inflation and stabilise the economy.

Pressure for accountability grows

President Bola Tinubu removed the petrol subsidy shortly after assuming office in May 2023, describing the policy as necessary to rescue the nation's finances.

The decision triggered a sharp rise in fuel prices and living costs, prompting widespread demands for accountability over the trillions of naira reportedly saved from the reform.

FG caves in, promises to reveal subsidy savings in days. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

Analysts estimate that ending petrol and foreign exchange subsidies has saved the government between ₦4 trillion and ₦6 trillion annually, while allocations to states from the Federation Account have risen significantly.

With the promised report expected within days, many Nigerians will be watching closely to see the government's most comprehensive explanation yet of how the subsidy savings have been utilised.

Experts alert Nigerians to prepare for higher petrol prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria could be on the verge of another wave of inflation after global crude oil prices climbed above $100 per barrel following the worsening conflict between the United States and Iran, raising concerns over higher petrol prices, transport costs and the overall cost of living.

The sharp rise in oil prices is also expected to boost government earnings, as Nigeria could generate billions of naira in additional revenue from crude exports if current prices and production levels are sustained.

Nigeria's Bonny Light crude crossed the $100 per barrel mark for the first time since May, driven by fears that escalating tensions in the Middle East could disrupt global crude supply, according to Vanguard.

Source: Legit.ng