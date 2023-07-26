Ministerial nomination by the President is not an automatic appointment as every nominee must be approved by the Senate

Ambassador Bayo Yusuf from Ondo state failed his ministerial approval screening at the Senate in 2005

Yusuf failed to be approved by the Senate because he could not give the full meaning of the National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy (NEEDS)

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians await the release and submission of the ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Senate in accordance with the constitution, Legit.ng takes a look at a ministerial nominee who failed to get Senate approval during Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration in 2005.

The ministerial nominee from Ondo state, Ambassador Bayo Yusuf, could not get Senate approval, due to his failure to give the full meaning of the National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy (NEEDS), one of the Federal Government's economic policy documents, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Flashback: How Obasanjo's ministerial nominee, Ambassador Bayo Yusuf, failed senate screening. Photo Credit: Eric FEFERBERG/AFP/KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

ThisDay also reported that Yusuf was nominated as a replacement for sacked Minister of Housing, Mrs Mobolaji Osomo.

Obasanjo sacked Osomo, over an allegation of allocating some Federal Government houses to certain persons, an allegation she denied and dismissed as false.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

List of Politicians Who Failed to Become Ministers Even after Presidential Nomination and Why

President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list is expected to be announced on or before July 27, when he will be 60 days in office as stated in the constitution.

When the names of the nominees are finally forwarded to the Senate, the appointees are expected to be cleared and inaugurated into the cabinet of President Tinubu.

However, some politicians in the past have been nominated by the President, and they did not eventually become a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria.

"He's a Chess Player": Sources Reveal What Tinubu is Doing as Deadline to Submit Ministerial List Emerges

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been described as a chess player, who keeps important decisions to himself like the long-awaited ministerial list.

This was the submission of a presidency official as the deadline to submit the ministerial list to the Senate approached.

Ministerial list: Tinubu has until Friday to unveil the names of nominees

Legit.ng earlier reported that the deadline for President Bola Tinubu to unveil and forward the names of his ministerial nominees to the Senate is Friday.

Section 42 of the constitution provided that the president and governors must provide names of their ministers and commissioners within their first 60 days in office. On Friday, President Tinubu, who was sworn in on Monday.

Source: Legit.ng