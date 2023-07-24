Kwara state government has announced N10,000 monthly palliatives for civil servants in the state

The N10,000 monthly palliative is to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal and the economic impacts on the people

This is coming weeks after the state government also reduced the number of days civil servants are to go to the office

Ilorin, Kwara state - Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has approved N10,000 monthly palliatives for workers to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known during a press conference at the Government House, Ilorin on Monday, July 24, The Punch reported.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of approves N10,000 monthly palliative for Kwara workers. Photo Credit: AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

He said:

“On top of the palliatives is a cash support of N10,000 for every public sector worker in the state, which will begin this month (July) and last until a new minimum wage is introduced to enable workers to cope with the economic shocks created by the subsidy removal.

“In deference to the new advisory of the National Economic Council for states to design their own independent responses to the development, the governor has directed the leadership of the civil service to continue a staggered work schedule — not exceeding three days a week — to reduce transportation expenses for workers.”

