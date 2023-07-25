Dapo Abiodun and AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Ogun and Kwara States have approved an N10,000 cash transfer palliatives to workers in their states

The two APC governors announced that palliative would not be limited to workers but to students and pensioners in the states

AbdulRasaq also approved hazard allowances for health and medical workers in his state

Abeokuta, Ogun - The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and his counterpart in Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, have announced a monthly N10,000 cash transfer to the workers in their states.

This was disclosed in a broadcast by AriseTV on Tuesday, July 25, on its Youtube page, adding that the governors approved the cash palliatives for workers in their states to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

APC Governor Abiodun approves hazard allowance for health workers

Abiodun and AbdulRasaq are governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party in Nigeria.

Governor Abiodun was also reported to have approved hazard allowances for health and medical workers across the state.

AbdulRasaq, however, said that the workers would begin to receive palliative this month, July, till the minimum wage they receive in the state is reviewed, adding that it will help the workers survive the shock of the fuel subsidy removal.

Kwara governor urges workers to continue 3-day-a-week work schedule

Rafiu Ajakaye, the chief press secretary to the Kwara State governor, disclosed the development in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state should allow its members to continue the scheduled three days a week of work.

Recall that soon after President Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy, the Kwara governor reduced the work schedule of workers from five days to three days a week.

The distribution of the 10,000 palliative will not only be for the states' workers but also students and pensioners.

Tinubu orders review of N8000 palliative for vulnerable households

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the N8000 palliative that was earlier said would be transferred to 12 million households to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal be reviewed.

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, added that Bola Tinubu also said the total package of the palliatives should be unveiled to Nigerians.

While vowing always to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, the president ordered that fertilisers and grains should be released to 50 million farmers and households.

