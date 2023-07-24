The Nigerian Senate is set to receive the long-awaited ministerial list of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The president's senior special assistant, Tope Ajayi, made this disclosure during a recent interview

According to the presidential aide, the Nigerian senate will receive the list and as well screen the ministerial nominees this week

With just five days to the end of the 60-day constitutional deadline, the Nigerian Senate is expected to receive the list of the president’s ministerial nominees this week, the last week of July 2023 to be precise.

Tinubu's aide speaks about the long-awaited ministerial list

The president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Tope Ajayi, in an interview with The PUNCH on Sunday, July 23, 2023, said,

“Ministers’ list will be out this week. Let’s wait till the names are out.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu, who was sworn in as president on May 29, has to submit his ministerial list to the Senate before July 29 as mandated by law.

The spokesperson for the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), said the upper chamber has enough time to screen the ministerial nominees within the stipulated time.

The senators are expected to tackle the challenges of legislating for the country and ensuring good governance for Nigerians under Tinubu's presidency, Vanguard report added.

