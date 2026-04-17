A UTME candidate shared how she came about the harsh conditions on the road while commuting to her exam centre in Lagos, Nigeria

The JAMB candidate narrated how she was able to arrive with her clothes stained with mud due to a previous rainfall in Lagos

Thousands of UTME 2026 candidates travelling nationwide have been advised to prioritise safety, as road journeys remain unpredictable

A UTME candidate has shared a heartbreaking condition she met on her way to her exam centre.

In a viral video, the lady, identified on TikTok as Tamara, shared the extreme conditions she and other candidates faced while trying to reach their UTME centre in Lagos.

A UTME candidate shares experience going to her exam centre. Photo credit: Tamara/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Sharing the video on April 16, 2026, the lady shared the end result of the heavy rainfall in Lagos and how it affected her on her way to her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) centre in the Agege area of Lagos.

JAMB candidate shares journey to exam centre

As seen in the video, due to the heavy rainfall, the roads leading to her centre were severely flooded. Many commuters were seen trying to find their way across the flood to their respective destinations.

For the student to cross the flood, a young man must act as a human ferry and carry her to the other side.

A Nigerian lady heading to her JAMB exam centre shares flood conditions. Photo credit: Photobona/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a later part of the video, the girl, who was about to write her JAMP exams, showed her white sweatshirt heavily stained with brown mud from the harsh journey.

She captioned the TikTok video saying:

"POV: My JAMB exam was held at 7:00 am around Pen Cinema, Agege and I had to be there early."

Thousands of UTME 2026 candidates travelling nationwide have been advised to prioritise safety, as road journeys remain unpredictable ahead of the examination period.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to JAMB candidate exam journey

Legit.ng collated reactions from TikTokers who watched the TikTok video. Some of the comments are below.

Adnan wrote:

"You are supposed to go back home. You are too classy for all this."

MOSPRIME commented:

"Yall will pass with swimming colours."

Michael said:

"Omoh 😭💔…. May Allah grant you a good result."

grace commented:

"Omo.. hall go dey smell ehh."

Shadox stated:

"I pray I did not face anything tomorrow o"

JAMB commences UTME 2026 nationwide

Legit.ng reported that JAMB revised the 2026 UTME timetable days before the nationwide exam. The body introduced adjustments to daily session schedules across accredited CBT centres.

The board maintained four sessions from Monday to Thursday, with exams starting 8:30am, 11:00am, 1:30pm, and 4:00pm, alongside earlier reporting times to ensure smooth candidate movement and coordination.

Friday’s schedule includes a reserved third session, while others remain unchanged. This change has prompted candidates to confirm their exam details so as to adhere strictly to assigned times for a seamless nationwide examination process.

Lady sits for JAMB for 6th time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a JAMB candidate revealed that she would be taking the examination for the sixth time, as she pursues university admission.

In a video, she admitted that she is unprepared for the JAMB examination, as she has not read anything yet, sparking reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng