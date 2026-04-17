DJ Cuppy confirmed that she once received a luxury Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon from a former partner

Moving away from the limelight, the billionaire daughter stated that she is now hunting for a regular man who has absolutely no social media presence

Cuppy shared that she is embracing a minimalist lifestyle, ditching heavy makeup, long nails, and artificial eyelashes for a more authentic look

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy has opened up about a past relationship with a footballer, disclosing that she returned a luxury car gifted to her after their breakup.

The singer shared the revelation in a clip circulating online, where she discussed her dating history and what she now looks for in a partner.

DJ Cuppy says she once received a luxury Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon from a former partner. Photos: DJ Cuppy

Source: Instagram

According to her, she has dated different kinds of men in the past, but her priorities have since changed.

While reflecting on a previous relationship, the DJ disclosed that her former boyfriend — believed to be ex-footballer Victor Anichebe — once gifted her a luxury Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

However, she said she returned the expensive vehicle after the relationship ended, explaining that she prefers to acquire her own possessions.

Cuppy noted that she is not someone who enjoys receiving gifts from men, adding that independence matters more to her.

She also shared what she now wants in a partner. According to her, she is currently interested in a private man with a regular 9-to-5 job and no social media presence.

The billionaire heiress explained that she now values simplicity and privacy, especially after being in the public eye for years.

Cuppy also gave insight into her personal style, stating that she prefers a natural look. She disclosed that she is not particularly fond of heavy makeup, long nails, or dramatic eyelashes.

The DJ added that she enjoys keeping things simple, a stance that surprised some fans familiar with her glamorous public appearances.

Watch DJ Cuppy's interview below:

Reactions trail DJ Cuppy's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@its_Miguel04 noted:

"NEPO baby— she don't like receiving gifts from dude, and the very Gwagon the ignorant guy ever bought her she returned it. If is all these I force myself to be NEPO baby's they won't."

@chowderP2004 wrote:

"Which footballer is that?? Man sabi the smart move i am so certain she paid this guy for this husband promotion why she Dey talk about her past relationship now"

@mrrrayyofficial shared:

"Cuppy your definitely not ready for a healthy relationship na only funds your family get your not gonna marry your dad eventually so be humble sometimes in relationships if not no one go setting down with you you will be a treat to men at large"

DJ Cuppy says she is now hunting for a regular man who has absolutely no social media presence. Photo: DJ Cuppy.

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy prays on X

Legit.ng had previously reported that DJ Cuppy shared her heart on X as she tendered her request to God in the viral post.

The disc jockey prayed that God should shower his blessing upon her life and ensure that it is multiplied in twofold.

Her post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans shared their hot takes about her prayer and what they want God to do for her.

Source: Legit.ng