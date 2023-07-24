The fifth amendment to the Nigerian constitution mandates the president to submit the names of their ministerial within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate

The cabinet gives a glimpse into the President’s governance style, policy direction, and the team executing the administration’s agenda

Fresh information reveals that as of Monday, July 24, President Bola Tinubu has yet to forward his ministerial nominees to the national assembly

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports indicate that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is still editing the ministerial list and will finally submit it this week.

According to a report on Monday, July 24, by Vanguard, the Senate will clear the nominees this week.

President Tinubu must send the names of his ministerial nominees to the senate soon. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu to send list of ministers to senate this week: Source

There has been serious agitation over the delay of President Tinubu in constituting his cabinet two months after his inauguration. This is especially as his camp promised that President Tinubu will constitute his cabinet in 30 days, The Punch reported in March.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Be that as it may, a source has disclosed that the president is constantly altering the list, hence, the delay in unveiling the ministerial list.

The list will get to the Senate soon and the legislatures will also reportedly clear the nominees this week.

The source said:

“As of Friday, the list is with Baba (referring to Tinubu) but I don’t know of yesterday (Saturday).

"Every minute he is changing some names, up till Friday when he travelled, he still edited some names. But by this week, he will call the Presidential Liaison Officer to the Senate and give him the list.

“It’s this week that he will send the list and Senate will clear the nominees this week.”

Ministerial list: Fresh details emerge as President Bola Tinubu reportedly removes 4 names

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate is yet to receive the final list of the ministerial nominees.

Although sources at the presidency had last week hinted that the list was ready, but that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was making a few adjustments, Vanguard newspaper reported on Monday, July 24, that the list has not gotten to the upper legislative chamber.

One of the sources disclosed that four names initially penciled down by the President in four states, have been withdrawn and replaced with new names.

Source: Legit.ng