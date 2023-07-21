The Nigerian senate is said to not be in possession of the much talked about ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ahead of the July 28 deadline for the list to surface as the red chamber, the senator representing Anam­bra Central, Victor Umeh, said the list had not gotten to the Senate

Umeh added that contrary to the expectations of Nigerians, the senate did not discuss the Ministerial list of Tinubu, the Senate, during its executive session held on Thursday, July 20

ABUJA - The senator representing Anam­bra Central, Victor Umeh, has revealed his position regarding the long-awaited ministerial list of Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Umeh on Thursday, July 20, disclosed that the Sen­ate is not in custody of the minis­terial list purportedly sent to its chamber by President Tinubu, Daily Independent reported.

The Nigerian Senate says it is yet to receive Tinubu’s ministerial list. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

"Tinubu's ministerial list not with senate", Umeh insist

Umeh made this disclosure while reacting to reports in sections of the media that the upper chamber had received the ministerial list from the executive.

He said that the Senate could not have been discussing the minis­terial list during their closed-door meeting when they have not re­ceived the list, The Guardian report added.

