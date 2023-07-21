President Tinubu has been said to have the possibility of sacking anyone he appointed as minister of petroleum within six months of their appointment

Daniel Bwala, the former aide of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, make the claim while reacting to the awaiting ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu

Bwala dumped the APC for the PDP at the beginning of the 2023 presidential election campaign over the introduction of the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling party

President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list has been dominating the media space for nearly a month now, and with a few days left for the president to unveil the list, Nigerians are yet to know when the list will actually be revealed.

But it has been said that any person that becomes the minister of petroleum aside from President Tinubu himself or his vice, Kashim Shettima, would not last more than six months in office.

President Tinubu's minister of petroleum would resign 6 months after appointment Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Why Daniel Bwala dumps APC for PDP

Daniel Bwala, a media aide to Atiku Abubakar during the February 25 presidential election campaign, made the claim in a tweet on Wednesday, July 19.

Recall that Atiku was the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election but was defeated by Bola Tinubu during the election.

On the other hand, Bwala was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but joined Atiku's camp when the ruling party introduced the Muslim-Muslim ticket of President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

Atiku's former aide comments on who President Tinubu's minister of petroleum

While commenting on the ministerial list that was yet to be unveiled, who has been critic of Tinubu and the APC since joining the PDP, claimed that if the President or his vice did not become minister of petroleum, anyone appointed would be sacked after six months for a problem they did not create.

His tweet reads:

"Whoever becomes the minister of petroleum other than the president or Vice President, would be sacked before 6 months for the problems he didn’t create."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng