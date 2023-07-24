The anxiety surrounding the unreleased ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reached a fever pitch

It is believed that President Tinubu has been carrying out calculative measures on the list before it becomes public

Four names have reportedly been removed and replaced by the President, and he is likely to do some last-minute reshuffling as well

FCT, Abuja - Amid the anxiety surrounding the unreleased ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a fresh development has revealed that the list is undergoing reshuffling.

There have been speculations that the President had written to the National Assembly notifying them of his readiness to submit the list for their perusal and confirmation.

President Bola Tinubu has a few days to release his ministerial list as stipulated by the constitution. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

Other reports confirmed that the list had been sent to the National Assembly and has since been scrutinised and checked.

Tinubu reshuffles ministerial list

According to Vanguard, there are other versions of this speculation after a lawmaker from the southwest confirmed that the President is yet to send the ministerial list to the legislative chambers despite several contrary reports.

The lawmaker confirmed that this development is due to the crisis surrounding the leadership tussle of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker said:

“I learned the Senate President has been given the list, and what is delaying it is the addition and subtraction to the list. Anything can happen at the last minute."

Meanwhile, the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu has generated speculations in the past weeks among Nigerians.

There has been serious agitation over the delay of President Tinubu in constituting his cabinet two months after his inauguration.

Going by law, Tinubu must submit the lists of nominees for ministers before the end of this month (July).

In another development, Nigerians are anxious for the release of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial list, which is expected to be released later on Thursday, July 20.

It was gathered that President Tinubu had already sent his ministerial list to the national assembly for confirmation.

Meanwhile, the position of the petroleum minister has become a trending topic and has been regarded as the most sensitive office.

