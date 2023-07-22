Muhammad Babagana Umara Zulum, son of Borno state Governor Babagana Umara Zulum tied the knot with his partner on Saturday, July 22

Vice President Kashim Shettima and former President Muhammadu Buhari were among the notable political bigwigs who graced the occasion

Other dignitaries across the country in attendance at the wedding ceremony include serving governors of 11 States, deputy governors, federal lawmakers, NSA Nuhu Ribadu and others

Borno, Maiduguri - Maiduguri, the state capital of Borno state, came alive when the first son of Governor Babagana Zulum, got married on Saturday, July 22.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and former President Muhammadu Buhari led dignitaries from across the country to attend the wedding of Muhammad Babagana Umara Zulum, NTA News reported.

Buhari, Shettima, others present as Governor Zulum’s son weds in Borno state on Saturday, July 22. Photo credit: @NTANewsNow

Source: Twitter

The wedding ceremony held at the Borno State Government House in Maiduguri had in attendance many political bigwigs.

The wedding fatiha, which took place at the Maiduguri Central Mosque located close to the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, saw former President Buhari performing the role of the groom’s representative (Waliy).

Dangote, Ribadu present as Buhari performs wedding rites

In attendance were serving governors of 11 states, deputy governors, national and state assembly members, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and other dignitaries, Leadership report added.

Businessman and africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, billionaire businessman, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, and traditional rulers from within and outside Borno State, amongst others dignitaries, were also present.

The former President congratulated Zulum’s family on the occasion and advised the new couple to commit themselves to a life-long union.

Source: Legit.ng