The Local Government Service Commission of Bauchi State has announced the dismissal of six monarchs in the state capital and the Katagum Emirate

These monarchs were said to have been sacked for their involvement in several misconducts and partisanship

They have been ordered to hand over the helm of affairs to their secretaries, pending when the emirate council will announce replacements

As reported by DailyTrust, this development was made known by the Local Government Service Commission, noting that the affected monarchs are from Bauchi and Katagum Emirate Councils.

The emirate council in Bauchi State has been ordered to appoint caretaker monarchs pending when a resolution has been made for new ones. Photo Credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

According to the statement issued by the acting permanent secretary of the local government commission, Nasiru Ibrahim, the dismissed monarch was involved in the illegal deforestation, "misappropriation of public funds and insubordination which is contrary to the public service rules."

The statement reads partly:

“The Local Government Service Commission has approved the dismissal of six traditional rulers in Bauchi and Katagum emirate.

"This followed their involvement in partisan politics, misconduct, illegal forest reserve encroachment and felling of trees, misappropriation of public funds and insubordination which is contrary to the public service rules."

The dismissed monarchs

As contained in the statement, the dismissed monarchs include,

1. Alhaji Aminu Muhammad Malami (District Head of Udubo)

2. Alhaji Bashir Kabir Umar (District Head of Azare)

3. Umar Omar (Village Head of Gadiya)

4. Umar Bani (Village Head of Tarmasawa)

5 Bello Suleman (Village head of Beni)

6. Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Badara (Village Head of Badara)

The directives issued by the state government in the statement urged all affected monarchs to hand over to their secretaries, and the emirate councils were ordered to appoint overseeing officers pending the appointment of substantive officers by the commission.

