Kaduna Governor Uba Sani has called the federal government’s proposed cash transfer program a scam

Sani in a recent interview played down the move while noting that "70 to 75 percent of the rural population in North West are financially excluded completely"

The APC governor added that from his experience as chairman, of the committee of banking for four years in the 9th Senate, the programme is undoubtedly a scam

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has described the proposed cash transfer policy of the Federal Government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a scam.

The Tinubu administration had earlier proposed to transfer N8,000 to 12 million Nigerian households for six months to cushion the effect of the removal of the petrol subsidy, the plan was later shelved after criticism from Nigerians.

Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani has maintained that the proposed N8,000 cash transfer policy of FG is a scam. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani says N8,000 cash transfer is a scam, tells why

Sani, while speaking in an interview with Arise Television’s News Night on Friday, July 21, stated that there is no accurate database of those that will benefit from the programme, The Punch reported.

The governor said, “My position has always been that, at this critical time, cash transfer should not be something that we should bring up. I think that cash transfer for me, in my opinion, is a scam. Completely it’s a scam. I can be very certain about that, because who are you transferring the money to?”

The governor, however, noted that the government should first ensure that the financially excluded individuals especially in the North West are taken care of and brought into the financial system before implementing the cash transfer programme, Vanguard report added.

“Let’s put more money to ensure that we open accounts for them, get them involved, if we don’t do that, no matter what we do however you do it, money will go to the wrong people, that’s the fact,” he added.

N8k Palliative: Influential northern governor says proposed amount a lot for poor families

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has played down criticism over the federal government’s proposed N8,000 palliative to be shared amongst 12 million underprivileged families across the 36 States of the federation.

Governor Sule, who spoke on Channels Television’s late-night program’ Politics Today’ on Friday, July 21, said the N8,000 monthly palliative would go a long way in so many families in Nigeria to cushion the aftermath effect of subsidy removal.

He said:

“So, N8,000 may not be so much money to some people, but it is a lot to so many other people who are from very poor families that don’t see N8,000 every month. So, the only thing is that let us identify those families.”

President Tinubu gives fresh directive on 8k palliative

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the N8000 palliative that was earlier said would be transferred to 12 million households to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal be reviewed.

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, added that Bola Tinubu also said the total package of the palliatives should be unveiled to Nigerians.

While vowing always to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, the president ordered that fertilisers and grains be released to 50 million farmers and households.

