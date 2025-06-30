A Nigerian man has spoken up about the recent controversy surrounding a popular content creator, Asherkine

The ace content creator has been the topic of discussion after posting a video of himself spending millions of naira on a random girl

In a detailed video, a TikTok user spoke at length about the content creator and how he makes his money from his videos

A Nigerian content creator's recent video sparked controversy online and raised questions about his source of income.

Asherkine, a popular figure, had posted a video of himself spending millions of naira on a random girl, leaving many to wonder how he affords his lavish content.

Man explains source of Asherkine's wealth

The controversy caused a TikTok user, @theeastcoastshow, to share a detailed video explaining Asherkine's source of income.

According to the user, Asherkine's content creation career spans a long time, and he is a graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Lagos.

He noted that Asherkine's expertise in cinematography and video editing first earned him recognition, and he has even edited videos for popular artists including Asake.

Asherkine's association with the Hype Squad, a group of creatives, also contributed to his success.

The man further noted that Asherkine's videos are primarily sponsored by brands, with Malta Guinness being one of his longest-standing sponsors.

He explained that Asherkine's content style relies heavily on sponsorship deals, with brands paying for product placements and music features in his videos.

The TikTok user also pointed out that the subtle marketing approach used by Asherkine is effective, mentioning the example of Malta Guinness's presence in his videos.

Regarding Asherkine's recent video, the man noted that the brands sponsoring his content are based in Lagos, which is why he spent money on a girl in Lagos rather than Enugu.

He concluded that the right question to ask is not what Asherkine does for a living, but rather how others can replicate his success.

In his words:

"What does Asherkine do for a living? People are asking this question. How does Asherkine make the money he so generously gives away for content? Asher doesn't spend money outside content creation. You see him spending money in content creation. Outside content creation, you see him just living a regular lifestyle.

"But here's a backstory for people that didn't really know Asherkine. Asherkine has been a content creator for such a long time. He is a graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Lagos. And this guy has been featured in different skits and occasionally created content of his own.

"In the earlier part of his career, he was more focused on his cinematography because Asherkine is a very good cinematographer. His video editing skills are top-notch, and he has even edited videos for some of your faves. For example, he produced a video by Asake. So you see, Asherkine didn't just pop out of nowhere. He had been in the game since.

"Asherkine also belongs to a group of creatives called the Hype Squad, and they create content primarily for YouTube. Now, the big question: where does the money come from to shoot his videos? The truth is, most of his videos are sponsored by brands. Occasionally, he may bring out a little money to shoot his own videos and sponsor himself. But the content style of Asherkine primarily runs on sponsorship deals. One of his longest-standing sponsors has been Malta Guinness. Every thirty seconds by Asher is sponsored by Malta Guinness. Have you ever wondered why before they start every challenge, there's always some part of Malta Guinness already in the chat? Now, that's subtle marketing. It's not in your face, but it's there.

"Also note the choice of song being played at the background of these videos. These artists pay for those song placements? You think it's free? Well, no he's being paid for those music placements in his videos. Now, for his recent video, a lot of people are asking, why didn't he spend on her in Enugu?Why did he spend on her in Lagos? Well, the brands who sponsor those videos are in Lagos and not in Enugu. Notice the subtle placement of these brand names in the video. Now, that's good PR. Marketing doesn't have to be loud and obvious all the time. It can be silent and subtle. Maybe the right question to ask is not what does Asher do for a living, but how can I do it like Asher?"

Reactions as man speaks on Asherkine's wealth

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions from TikTok users below.

@Ifunanya said:

"If Asherkine stop this giveaway because of this interrogation una no go like me."

@nostalgiaguy09 said:

"Lol good analysis but if we are being honest this subtle marketing is not really effective cus nobody is really paying to all those stuff."

@sweetguy2024 said:

"He is not the owner of the money, it people and business owners dat sponsors it movement."

@Agent Frank said:

"No one is talking about the fact, Kine shot omo ope. If you ask me its enough to put him big out there."

@Chubbyibogirl commented:

"You explained it so well. Thank you for taking time to enlighten all these enemy of progress."

@oyin added:

"Why won’t people understand he’s been sponsored, imagine the one he did with Fidelity bank you should know fidelity sponsor that, and every of his videos you should be able to notice who sponsored it because he do make it obvious."

