Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has given his thoughts on the proposed N8,000 monthly palliative for 12 million low-income families in Nigeria

Several stakeholders have heavily critiqued the proposed funds with the argument that N8,000 is enough to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal

According to Governor Sule, the N8,000 subsidy palliative funds would go a long way amongst some other low-income families in Nigeria

Nasarawa, Lafia - The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has played down criticism over the federal government’s proposed N8,000 palliative to be shared amongst 12 million underprivileged families across the 36 States of the federation.

Governor Sule, who spoke on Channels Television’s late-night program’ Politics Today’ on Friday, July 21, said the N8,000 monthly palliative would go a long way in so many families in Nigeria to cushion the aftermath effect of subsidy removal.

Governor Abdullahi Sule said the proposed N8,000 palliative by the federal government would go a long way for some families. Photo Credit: Gov. Abdullahi A. Sule Mandate

He said:

“So, N8,000 may not be so much money to some people, but it is a lot to so many other people who are from very poor families that don’t see N8,000 every month. So, the only thing is that let us identify those families.”

Governor Sule also reminisced on when N5,000 was being shared amongst families in the State monthly and how some families could do something substantial with it.

He revealed that some communities even pooled contributions and achieved considerable impact within their localities.

Governor Sule, according to Punch, said:

“We were sharing only N5,000 and believe me there were so many people that were waiting for that N5,000 every month.

"Indeed, there were some communities that were able to do some kind of contributions and they were able to do a lot in their various communities."

President Tinubu Gives Fresh Directive on 8k Palliative

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the N8000 palliative that was earlier said would be transferred to 12 million households to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal be reviewed.

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, added that Bola Tinubu also said the total package of the palliatives should be unveiled to Nigerians.

While vowing always to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, the president ordered that fertilisers and grains be released to 50 million farmers and households.

