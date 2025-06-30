Speed Darlington has reacted after he was declared wanted by NAPTIP for cyberbullying and stalking

In his video, he dragged the agency and dared them to show evidence of his offences before he would honour their request

He also gave them conditions if he must show up at their office and dared them to pull down the post

Controversial singer Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has reacted after he was declared missing by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The singer had made a video and claimed that he had bedroom activities with a minor while sharing the experience.

The video sparked outrage among social media users and the government agency, who declared him wanted.

It was later discovered that Speed Darlington had travelled out of the country in order to evade arrest by the agency.

Reacting to the call-out and allegations made against him, Darlington sternly warned NAPTIP to pull down their post. He noted that he was not going to honour their invitation.

Darlington also dared the agency, stating that they don’t have evidence, and asked who the complainant was.

He repeatedly asked who he had bullied and added that he didn’t call any names in his video.

Speed Darlington shares his plan

In the recording, Speed Darlington said that NAPTIP should pay him N2.5 million as that was his charge for an appearance.

He also added that he was going to sue the agency for damaging his reputation. The music star, who trended over his diss track a few months ago, claimed that it was women who reported him to the agency.

Speed Darlington also stated that the people who reported him were hating on him.

Speed Darlington tags the wrong Instagram account

The music star attempted to tag NAPTIP, but he tagged the wrong Instagram handle.

Fans were left in stitches after visiting the handle he tagged.

See the video here:

What fans said about Darlington's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the singer. Here are comments about it below:

@cha_yomah commented:

"officialnaptipnigeria lots of politicians are marrying under age.... did you go after them. We have lots of under age girls pregnant in Nigeria...what have you done?"

@finelongofficial wrote:

"Don’t mind them,Na this one dem go get strength to talk,they are not seeing other heavy crimes going on a daily basis,unserious country."

@iamwizcoin shared:

"may ey should go and arrest all the content creator and movies actors for making a drama."

@freeman_8mays said:

"I will not force my kids to love Akpia. They will have freedom to choose between AKPị or leave my house.."

@vanjaydee shared:

"Nna ehh, this week go hot. Make i go sub 1gb for this whole week."

@nextpage_againo wrote:

"Presido. Be like na wrong naptip you tag o. Na bannie wey wear skimpy cloth me dey see o. Next music by akpi, Natip owa owa o owa owa."

Speed Darlington's diss track top chart

Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington had released a diss track titled Baby Oil, weeks after calling out Burna Boy in the wake of Diddy's arrest.

The song did so well that it broke a record on Spotify and fans praised him for the effort.

The singer asked Burna Boy how many bottles of baby oil Diddy had used on him, and he was arrested after that.

