Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) was reportedly said to have resigned over alleged pressure from the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The report, which was later found to be fake was reported by a news magazine and heavily circulated on social media.

Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo is the youngest judge in the presidential election tribunal. Photo Credit: Udumeze Ukwu

The director of information of the National Judicial Council (NJC), Soji Oye, described the claim as “falsehood from the pit of hell”, TheCables reported.

Oye said Justice Ugo did not resign from the Presidential Election Petition court.

Seven Facts about Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo

Below are seven facts about Justice Ugo, according to BBC Pidgin

Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo is a member of the five-member panel that is handling the petitions seeking the nullification of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s electoral victory.

The 57-year-old legal luminary is from Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Justice Ugo is a judge from the Kano State Division of the Court of Appeal.

He is the youngest judge in the panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

He is the 41th rank judge on the seniority list of the honourable justices of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Ugo has also served in the Bayelsa State High Court.

He graduated from University of Calabar, Cross River State and was called to the bar in 1990, Premium Time reported.

He attended the Lagos campus of the Nigerian Law School between 1989 and 1990 and was appointed into the Court of Appeal bench on 24 March 2014.

How many justices are handling the petition against President Tinubu victory?

Five justices of the Court of Appeal are handling the petitions seeking the nullification of electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

The justices include:

Haruna Simon Tsammani

Justice Stephen Adah

Justice Misitura O. Bolaji-Yusuf

Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo

Justice Abba Bello Mohammed

The five-member panel have until September to give their verdict on the petitions.

