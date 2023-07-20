The presidency has reacted to the report that Justice Boloukuoromo M. Ugo, a member of the presidential election petition court panel, has resigned

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's right man's hand, noted that this would be the second time that the supreme and high courts are debunking fake news, all in the name of politics

Onanuga, while urging Nigerians to be wary of fake news on social media, he called on the police to swing into action and arrest the merchants of fake news

FCT, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, a presidential inaugural committee member and President Bola Tinubu's right man, has condemned how fake news spreads on social media.

The court of appeal on Thursday, July 20, dismissed the report that a member of the presidential election petition court panel handling the petitions against the victory of President Tinubu in the 2023 election, Justice Boloukuoromo M. Ugo, has resigned.

Presidency reacts to resignation of Justice Boloukuoromo Ugo

Source: Twitter

Reports of Justice Boloukuoromo Ugo's resignation are fake

Vanguard reported that a high-ranking court official described the report as fake news, adding that it was the work of the “evil rumour mongers.”

In his reaction to the report, Onanuga, who has been seen with President Tinubu on many occasions, urged Nigerians to be wary of how they consume fake news being spread on social media.

He said the appeal and supreme court have just debunked two reports targeted at destroying the judicial system of Nigeria in the name of politics.

The policy should arrest fake news merchants

According to the presidency, the police should rise to do their duties because Nigeria has its cybercrime law, and the law should be effected on the perpetrators of fake news.

Onanuga's statement reads in part:

"We should all be worried by the reckless way some Nigerians are dishing and spreading fake news in social media, with impunity. The Appeal Court and the Supreme Court have just debunked two of such malicious false news aimed at destroying our judiciary, all because of politics. The police should wake up to their duties."

