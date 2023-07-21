The Court of Appeal has debunked news on social media suggesting a member of the panel handling petitions related to the 2023 presidential election had resigned

The 'news' of Justice Boloukuoromo Ugo’s alleged resignation was circulated by social media users, who claimed that the judge tendered his resignation citing “demands to kneecap democracy"

Chief Registrar, Umar Mohammed Bangari said the supposed news is fake and should be ignored

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Umar Mohammed Bangari, the chief registrar of the Appeal Court, has appealed to the general public to ignore the fake news on the purported resignation of Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo.

Bangari dismissed the reports on Thursday, July 20, 2023, according to a Channels Television report.

The claim that Justice Boloukuoromo Ugo, a member of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), resigned, is false. Photo credits: Innocent Tino, Segun Adeyemi

Source: Facebook

Appeal Court official dismisses Justice Ugo's purported resignation

Recall that several social media users claimed that Ugo tendered his resignation after citing “demands to knee-cap democracy”.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

They alleged that the judge, in his letter, stated that he was asked to “cripple the independence of the judiciary” by ruling in favour of a certain political candidate believed to be President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

But speaking to journalists in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city, the chief registrar explained that Justice Ugo is still on the panel of Justices of the Court handling the presidential election petitions, a Premium Times report noted.

He also faulted the report, saying that neither his office nor the information department of the court was contacted before the said report went out.

Justice Ugo: Top judge handling petitions seeking to nullify election of Tinubu resigned? Fact surfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the court of appeal, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, debunked the news that a member of the five-member panel, Justice Boloukuoromo Ugo, that is handling petitions seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, resigned.

A high-ranking official of the court, who spoke to Vanguard newspaper, described the information as “fake news”, pointing out that it was the handiwork of “evil rumour mongers.”

The source, who prefers not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the press, maintained that “no such thing happened".

Source: Legit.ng