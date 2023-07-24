The ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu has generated speculations in the past weeks among Nigerians

There has been serious agitation over the delay of President Tinubu in constituting his cabinet two months after his inauguration

Going by law, Tinubu must submit the lists of nominees for ministers before the end of this month (July)

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports indicate that the Senate is yet to receive the final list of the ministerial nominees.

Although sources at the presidency had last week hinted that the list was ready but that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was making a few adjustments, Vanguard newspaper reported on Monday, July 24, that the list has not gotten to the upper legislative chamber.

The ministerial list is not yet ready. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Nigerians await President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominees

One of the sources disclosed that four names, initially pencilled down by the president in four states, have been withdrawn and replaced with new names.

Vanguard’s report said that sources familiar with the intrigues playing out in the choice of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman hinted that the opposition to Umaru Ganduje’s (former Kano governor) choice was responsible for the inability of President Tinubu to submit the ministerial list to the Senate last week.

Although it was speculated that the ministerial list was forwarded to the National Assembly last week, a highly placed source, while responding to press inquiries, said:

“We are yet to get the final list of the ministerial nominees. If we have received it, the Clerk of the National Assembly would have read it out, there will be no need to keep the list if it is received.”

