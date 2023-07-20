The PDP and its candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru's witness at the Kaduna State Governorship election petition tribunal, Steven Luka Bivan, has contradicted himself

Steven Luka-Bivan, who the PDP and its candidate presented, claimed to be a software engineer but said he had never used the BVAS machine before during cross-examination

Luka-Bivan also claimed he was part of the team that developed BVAS but said he only talked about the technicalities of BVAS while making his oath

Kaduna, Kaduna - The Kaduna State Governorship election petition tribunal on Wednesday, July 19, had a dramatic scene when the witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its guber candidate in the state, Hon. Isah Mohammed Ashiru, Steven Luka Bivan, contradicted himself during cross-examination.

The Tribune reported that the PDP and its candidate in the March 18 election in the state presented a Software Developer, Steven Luka-Bivan, for testimony to support their petitions.

However, Luka-Bivan, after claiming that he knows the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine, spoke against himself when the counsel to the first and second respondents cross-examined him, and said he had not used the BVAS machine before.

Details of PDP argument at the Kaduna state tribunal

After claiming that he was part of the team that developed BVAS, he later claimed that he only talked about the technicalities of the BVAS machine in the oath that he made.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP and its candidate have alleged electoral fraud in the election and are challenging the result of the poll at the tribunal.

While the hearing was ongoing, the winner of the election, Uba Sani, was sworn in after the end of the tenure of the former governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on May 29.

