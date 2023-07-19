The fate of the presidential hopefuls at the February 25 election has somewhat been predicted ahead of the election petition tribunal's final verdict

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayoode Ariwoola stated that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of LP and President Bola Tinubu will not be favoured by the tribunal.

As the tribunal is set to deliver its judgement regarding the petitions challenging President Tinubu's victory, Ariwoola assured Nigerians that justice will be served

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayoode Ariwoola, has maintained that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) will not work in favour of the February 25 presidential candidates while delivering its final verdict.

CJN urged Nigerians to trust its judgment while noting the tribunal won't favour President Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Tribunal says Tinubu will not be favoured

Speaking on the pending post-election petitions before the Presidential Election Petitions Court, Ariwoola said the judiciary has no plans to favour any of the petitioners and the respondents in the petitions pending before the court, especially President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi.

In a statement by the director of information of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande on Wednesday, July 19, the CJN pleaded with Nigerians to cooperate with the judiciary to serve the country to its full capacity, Daily Trust reported.

He said the courts are statutorily established to serve the best interest of the masses and the apex court will do just so, Channels TV report added.

“The public should be rest assured that justice will be done to all matters pending in the various courts across the country, irrespective of who is involved,” the statement concluded.

PDP predicts what will happen if court sacks President Tinubu

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed what will happen if the February 25, 2023 election victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is nullified by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

The PDP noted that Nigerians will take to the streets in jubilation if the courts nullify the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Pedro Obaseki, director of strategy and research of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), made this assertion in Abuja on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Tribunal: INEC berates Peter Obi's petition, says LP candidate yet to prove he scored highest vote

In another development, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been accused of failing to prove that he scored the highest vote in the 2023 presidential polls in February despite finishing in third place behind former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, respectively.

This argument was raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the presidential elections tribunal.

Obi, who is at loggerheads with INEC and President Tinubu at the tribunal, has tendered several petitions to declare him the presidential poll winner.

