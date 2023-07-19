The APC has said that the PDP and Atiku Abubakar did not present enough evidence to justify their claims that the victory of President Bola Tinubu was rigged

Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), counsel to the APC, also said that the evidence that Peter Obi and the Labour Party

Atiku and Peter Obi are already challenging the outcome of the 2023 election before the presidential election petition court

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, failed to present credible evidence to defend their claim that the poll was rigged in favour of President Bola Tinubu.

According to PM News, the APC also maintained that the evidence Peter Obi and the Labour Party presented against the president was insufficient to defend their claims.

Atiku and Obi did not have evidence to prove that 2023 election was rigged Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Atiku, Obi in court without evidence

Atiku and Obi and their political parties are challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a respondent.

In its final submission before the court through its lawyers led by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the APC said that Atiku and the PDP did not have the right to the claim they were making in their petition.

Fagbemi claimed that the petitioners only dumped documents before the court, arguing that such documents were not enough to defend their allegations.

Details of APC arguments against Peter Obi, Atiku

The APC then argued that the petitioners could not demonstrate or link their documents to any of the allegations that had been raised against President Tinubu's victory.

According to Fagbemi, the identified exhibit was not enough without trying to demonstrate their relevance in relation to their adopted witnesses.

The statement reads in part:

“On the effect of the dumping, we urge your lordships to hold that all the documents have no probative value."

