The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for the Kabba-Bunu Ijumu Federal Constituency in the February 25 presidential and national assembly election, Hon. Olaiya Michael Olobatoke, is dead.

According to The Tribune, the sad development was disclosed in a statement on the Facebook of the politician.

The statement reads:

“With pain in our hearts but gratitude to God Almighty, we announce the passing away of our brother, leader, mentor, and friend, Chief Olaiya Micheal Olobatoke (OMO). Who’s sudden demise happened on Wednesday in Abuja.”

Olaiya came third in the election with 10,967 votes, whereas Salman Idris, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), became the winner of the poll with 13,867 votes.

After losing the election, expressed gratitude to the people of his constituency for their support throughout the campaign period to the end of the election.

The election was earlier declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because of the closed margin between the ADC and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Olobatoke the promised the people of his uncompromising ideology towards securing a social security, Justice and fostering of unity among the people of the constituency.

