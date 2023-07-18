50 days after the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's president, the jostle for ministerial list reaches the home stretch

There are strong indications that the president will finally forward his list of nominees to the country's legislators on or before Thursday, July 20

A recent constitutional amendment mandates the president to submit the names of his ministerial nominees for senate confirmation within 60 days of his assumption of office

FCT, Abuja - All things being equal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will send his final list of ministerial nominees to the national assembly this week.

According to a report on Tuesday, July 18, by Vanguard newspaper, although the list had been ready several weeks ago, it was tweaked recently.

All eyes are on President Tinubu's imminent ministerial list. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

New ministerial list: President Tinubu to forward ministerial list to senate by Thursday

The paper quoted a source within the presidency as saying:

“The list of ministerial nominees has been ready since but the President has made some changes in some states.

“The list is expected to be forwarded to the National Assembly between Wednesday and Thursday except there is any development that could delay it again further.”

Last week, reports emerged that President sent his list of preferred cabinet members to relevant security agencies for proper scrutiny. Blueprint Newspapers noted the news.

The list was forwarded to the Department of State Services (DSS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and other security agencies.

The agencies are expected to check on individuals penciled down on the list before the senate’s confirmation.

The president is expected, by law, to forward the list of ministerial nominees to the national assembly 60 days from the date he takes the oath of office.

