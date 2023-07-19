The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slammed the petitions of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

INEC said Obi has yet to prove to the court that he scored the highest vote in the last Presidential election

In its argument before the tribunal, Nigeria's electoral body said Obi's petitions 'lacked merit' and should not be considered for further hearing

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been accused of failing to prove that he scored the highest vote in the 2023 presidential polls in February despite finishing in third place behind former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, respectively.

This argument was raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the presidential elections tribunal.

Obi, who is at loggerheads with INEC and President Tinubu at the tribunal, has tendered several petitions to declare him the presidential poll winner.

INEC's legal attorney, Abubakar Mahmoud, has downplayed the petitions of Obi, telling the court that his argument and evidence lacked merit.

INEC clears air on Obi's multiple petition

Obi's petition against Tinubu includes the disqualification of Vice President Kashim Shettima for an alleged double nomination, allegations of drug trafficking against President Tinubu and a host of others.

In response to these allegations, Mahmoud noted that an earlier notification had been sent to INEC in a written letter seeking the withdrawal of Shettima as the Borno Central Senatorial District candidate of the APC in a bid to allow him to accept the Vice Presidential ticket of the party, Premium Times reported.

Mahmoud further disclosed that there was a voluntary action by Shettima for the withdrawal of his ambition as a lawmaker at the national assembly.

On the case of Tinubu's alleged drug case, Mahmoud said:L

“There was no criminal charge, sentence or conviction to support the allegation of criminal conviction or forfeiture,” referencing a letter from the US government tendered during the defence.

He added that:

“the alleged order of forfeiture being that of a foreign court is not registered in Nigeria to be enforceable”.

