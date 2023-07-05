The defence of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima at the presidential election tribunal has been greeted with good news

In the opening defence of the duo on Wednesday, July 5, their lawyer tendered a letter that was admitted as evidence

The letter was reported to have contained the voluntary resignation letter of Shettima as the APC candidate for the Borno Central senatorial District

FCT, Abuja - The presidential election petition tribunal has admitted the Certified True Copy (CTC) of Kashim Shettima’s voluntary resignation letter as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Borno Central senatorial District.

As reported by The Nation, the letter was admitted on Wednesday, July 5, as evidence in the opening defence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Peter Obi and Labour Party accuse Vice President Kashim Shettima of double nomination. Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Court admits Tinubu, Shettima's evidence

It was gathered that the letter was tendered before the 5-man panel of the tribunal by the legal advocate of President Tinubu and his vice, Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The document tendered on behalf of both parties was in defence of the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

As gathered by Legit.ng Obi’s petition challenges Shettima on the ground that he had double nomination as a Senatorial candidate and as the Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The letter is intended to prove that the Vice President resigned his senatorial candidacy before his selection as the vice presidential candidate of the APC.

PEPC: Finally, President Tinubu, INEC, APC Open Defense at Tribunal Over Alleged 2023 Poll Rigging

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential election petition tribunal resumed with President Bola Tinubu's defence opening on Tuesday, July 4.

This is coming on the heels of the numerous petitions filed against him by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Similarly, President Tinubu will defend the European Union (EU) post-election report faulting his emergence as winner of the 2023 presidential poll.

"The Judgment Will Be Very Clear to All': Primate Ayodele Predicts Outcome of Presidential Election Tribunal

Meanwhile, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, predicted the outcome of the ongoing presidential election tribunal in his book 'Warnings To The Nations'.

According to his prophecy, the 2023 presidential election will likely be nullified, leading to options such as a rerun, a fresh election, or leaving it as it is.

Ayodele also stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not favour a rerun and would seek various lines of defence.

Source: Legit.ng