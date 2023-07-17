Nairobi, Kenya - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said there is a need for Africa to channel its strength into impeding forces that have derailed its development in the past.

Tinubu stated this on Sunday, July 16, in Nairobi, Kenya, at the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union.

President Bola Tinubu charged African leaders to be firm against foreign exploitation and scramble for the continent. Photo Credit: @officialABAT

As reported by Punch, President Tinubu said there is a need for Africa to unite and reclaim its pedigree, resources and identity to resist any form of scramble for the continent.

He said:

“But here and now, let it be said to whomever the new scramblers might be that our continent may be old, but our spirit is new. And it is strong. The bad that took place in the past must stay there. It shall never be repeated.”

According to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Dele Alake, President Tinubu charged African leaders to be firm and cautious in resisting the continent's exploitation.

As reported by Channels TV online, the statement reads partly:

“We cannot integrate Africa and attain the prosperity we seek while our nearby brothers and sisters suffer in pain and anguish, they should not suffer.

"We must advance as one continent toward peace and prosperity."

Tinubu on insecurity in West Africa

The forum also featured deliberations amongst the various regional economic communities, the regional mechanisms and the African Union Member-States.

While speaking on the security challenges in the sub-region of ECOWAS, Tinubu acknowledged the incessant issue of terrorism and anti-constitutional changes in government.

As reported by The Nation, he said:

“...it will be impossible to bring full meaning to what we attempt unless we give due consideration to the instability and conflict that now scar many of our nations.

“The fullness of the integration we seek will elude us as long as several of our nations stand in the mist on violence and war.

“The trade and commerce we talk of today refers to valued goods and services that improve life. The trade and commerce these nations suffer is of destruction and disorder that takes lives and steals opportunity.”

