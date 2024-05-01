A Nigerian man has shared the stories of youngsters in his community who could not score up to 200 in the 2023 UTME results but scored between 200-300 in the 2024 UTME

The man, identified as Alex Onyia, explained how he and some persons in the community gathered to commence training for the young ones from last year in preparation for the 2024 UTME

Onyia expressed gratitude that so far, the results collated shown that all the students they trained did not score below 200 in the 2024 JAMB examination

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

A Nigerian man identified as Alex Onyia on X has shared the success stories of his "village youngsters" who scored below 200 in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and recorded landmark success in the 2024 exercise.

According to Onyia, he and others in the community took it upon themselves to train the youngsters from last year's examination and ensure they obtained new UTME forms from the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the 2024 exercise.

How young ones recorded success in UTME results in Alex's community Photo Credit: Alex Onyie

Source: Twitter

How UTME candidates who recorded success after failure

Onyia expressed gratitude to God that their investment last year paid off. He said he was happy to see his cousin, who scored 187 in the 2023 UTME, getting 243 in the 2024 UTME exercise.

His tweet reads in part:

"I'm thrilled to report that from the results collated so far, none of the students scored below 200 in their JAMB. Many achieved scores over 250, with a few surpassing 300. It's particularly heartening to see my younger cousin, who previously scored 187 in last year's JAMB, elevate to a score of 243 this time around."

He then announced a plan to ensure that some of the candidates tutor other youngsters who come after them.

Onyia said:

"Moving forward, we plan to harness this success by having these students mentor the upcoming batch, passing on their knowledge and strategies to the new group of learners."

See the tweet here:

How to pass 2024 UTME

Legit.ng earlier reported that UTME 2024 candidates have been advised to equip themselves with some basic skills as they begin this year's JAMB.

Osunwoye Samuel, an admission seeker tutor for many years, said in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng that candidates can pass the exam well with the right approach.

According to the expert, 2024 UTME candidates must equip themselves with basic computer skills to operate the CBT exams and demonstrate their smarts during the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng