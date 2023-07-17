Wale Edu, who was recently appointed as the special adviser to the president on monetary policies, has been revealed to be President Bola Tinubu's preferred candidate for Ogun ministerial slot

Tinubu was said to have discussed Edun's nomination as a minister from Ogun state with the traditional rulers during some of his visits to the state

A source close to the presidency further disclosed that Edun was Ogun preferred ministerial candidate of Tinubu during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari

President Bola Tinubu has been revealed to be nursing the idea of naming Wale Edun, the recently appointed special adviser on monetary policies, as his ministerial candidate from Ogun State.

In an exclusive report on Sunday, July 16, The Punch disclosed that a source within the presidency revealed that President Tinubu had tipped Edun as the state's ministerial candidate.

Controversies on President Tinubu's ministerial list

There have been several reports on the calibre of individuals that should make President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list. Some have urged the president to appoint technocrats, while others urged him to reward party loyalty with ministerial slots.

It was earlier reported that President Tinubu forwarded the names of the ministerial nominees to the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for screening.

However, the source did not mention if Edun's name would also be subjected to the EFCC and DSS screening if he was the President's preferred candidate.

Tinubu to nominate Wale Edun as minister from Ogun

The source said:

“Edun’s case was one of the issues the President discussed with Ogun State traditional rulers when he visited them a few weeks ago.”

Edun was said to be the preferred candidate of the Tinubu as minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari, but his slot was rejected by some bigwigs in the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, he report did not specify if it was in 2015 or 2019.

