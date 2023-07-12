The national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore has reacted to the speculation about the possible appointment of prominent opposition figures into President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

Omisore reacted when quizzed on whether President Tinubu will appoint former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, as a minister

Wike, as a governor under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), worked for Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - Senator Iyiola Omisore, the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is not ruling out the possibility of top opposition figures like Nyesom Wike and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso being named as ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday, July 11, Omisore said the ruling party could “come out with a combined cabinet”, Channels Television reported.

President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list would not be exclusively made up of career politicians who are APC members, the ruling party has hinted. Photo credits: @OfficialAPCNg, @GovWike, @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Bola Tinubu's ministerial list: "We can come out with a combined cabinet", APC says

He, however, noted that consultations between the president and the ruling party's national working committee (NWC), are ongoing concerning the final ministerial list, Daily Trust said.

Asked on Channels TV if President Tinubu will constitute a government of national unity with members of the opposition parties like Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state (a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP), and Kwankwaso (a chieftain of the NNPP), Omisore said the ball in the Nigerian leader's court.

His words:

“There are technocrats who are politicians too. Some of us, we are professionals. We read to the pinnacle of academics. So we are techno-politicos.

“By the time we look at the baskets together and what will pay Nigerians better, we can come out with a combined cabinet that you will be happy about."

APC gives important update on President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list

Legit.ng reported that during the interview, Omisore said the new ministerial list is "not ready yet".

According to the Osun APC chieftain, the party’s national leadership is still consulting.

Speaking further, the APC national secretary hinted at the possibility of President Tinubu merging some ministries.

He said the size of the president's cabinet will be between 36 and 42.

Source: Legit.ng