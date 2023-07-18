The history of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dates back to 2013, following a merger between three opposition parties

The merger was necessary following a failed attempt by some of the strong opposition parties to unseat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2011 presidential polls

Two years later, the merger paid off, and the APC ended the 16 years dominance of the PDP, but this wouldn't have been possible without the party's leadership

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been a significant powerhouse in the Nigerian political place since its emergence in the dawn of 2013.

The APC was born out of a merger between three opposition political parties of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the time.

Abubakar Kyari presided over the national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday, July 17.

Source: Facebook

These political parties include the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

As a prominent political party, the leadership of the APC has seen several changes over the years.

In this piece, we will explore the complete list of APC National Chairmen to date and their contributions to the party's growth and development.

1. Chief Bisi Akande (2013 - 2014)

The elder statesman and former governor of Osun State held the position of the national chairman of the APC briefly on an interim basis when the party was first formed.

He played a pivotal role in uniting various opposition parties to form a cohesive platform to challenge the ruling party at the time.

His steady leadership set the foundation for the APC's future success, and he is still a party member.

2. Chief John Oyegun (2014 - 2018)

Chief John Oyegun is the party's longest-serving chairman since its formation in 2013.

Following the APC's official registration as a political party in 2014, Chief John Oyegun became the first substantive National Chairman.

Under his leadership, the party made significant gains, winning the 2015 general elections and forming the government at the federal level.

Oyegun's tenure saw the APC's expansion and consolidation of its position in Nigerian politics.

3. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole (2018 - 2020)

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a former labour leader and governor, took over the reins of the APC in 2018.

During his tenure, the party faced both successes and challenges. Oshiomhole's strong-willed approach contributed to the APC's victory in several state-level elections, but internal disputes and factionalism also emerged within the party.

This development led to his ouster as the chairman of the party.

4. Mai Mala Buni (2020-22)

Mai Mala Buni was famously known for his caretaker role as the party leader following the controversies and scandals that led to the ouster of Adams Oshiohmole, BBC pidgin reported.

Following the dissolution of the National Working Committee, Mai Mala Buni became the acting Chairman and later became the substantive Chairman after the party's convention.

When he held the position, he was serving as the executive governor of Yobe State. His leadership has been marked by efforts to unite the party and enhance its electoral prospects.

5. Senator Abdullahi Adamu (2022 - 2023)

Arguably the most controversial of them all. Senator Abdullahi Adamu's emergence as national chairman was laced with many controversies and reservations following his long-term affiliations with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He once revealed that he did not support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential primaries of the APC.

On Monday, July 17, there were several reports that he had tendered his resignation letter from being the national chairman of the APC.

6. Senator Abubakar Kyari (2023 to date)

After Senator Abdullahi Adamu's resignation, the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abubakar Kyari, emerged as the party's National Chairman.

Channels TV reported that Kyari's emergence as interim APC chairman was announced at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, July 17.

Kyari, who represented Borno North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, presided over the APC NWC meeting that day.

