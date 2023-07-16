President Bola Tinubu has been said to be planning to unveil his ministerial list any day in this new week

President Bola Tinubu has been said to be ready to unveil his ministerial list this week, and what Nigerians should be expecting from the list has been put into a breakdown.

Tolu Ogunlesi, the former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, in a tweet on Sunday, July 16, urged Nigerians to look forward to the list in this new week.

What will determines President Tinubu's ministerial list

Much talk has been on the individuals that will make the ministerial list. Political pundits have shared different views on the calibre of the people President Tinubu should appoint into his cabinet, particularly ministers.

Earlier on Sunday morning, it was revealed that reports from the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would determine the type of individuals who will make the list.

According to the new law, President Tinubu must unveil his ministerial list and forward them to the national assembly for confirmation in his 60 days in office. Sunday made it 48 days since the President was sworn in.

When President Tinubu will unveil list ministerial list

But later in the day, the former presidential aide, Ogunlesi, disclosed that the ministerial list would be unveiled on any day in the new week.

Ogunlesi also disclosed that many people would be disappointed, adding that many states got one slot while some states got up to two.

The tweet reads:

"Turn to your neighbor and say: HAPPY MINISTERIAL WEEK!

"When the list is released, there will be rejoicing in many quarters, and there will also be wailing as well.

"Most States will have just one Minister, a handful will have two. That’s about it. Many folks will be disappointed."

Ministerial List: Tinubu moves to replace Abiru with Ambode as Lagos Senator

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been reported to be making fresh permutations to return Akinwunmi Ambode, the former governor of Lagos State, into the political space.

The president was said to be considering making Ambode the senator that will represent Lagos East while the current holder of the senatorial seat would be compensated with a ministerial slot.

According to a source within the presidency, if the permutation works in his favour, Ambode will get a position either in the presidency or the state.

