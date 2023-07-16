An ex-aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi, has listed six factors that influence the ministerial list

Ogunlesi's comment came on the background of the much-expected ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu

According to Ogunlesi, luck is one factor that capped all the factors, which included professionalism, political relevance and others

Tolu Ogunlesi, a former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has released a list of things that influence individuals who will be appointed as ministers.

The former presidential aide commented on the background of the expected ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu in a tweet on Sunday, July 16.

What DSS, EFCC did to Tinubu's ministerial list

Ogunlesi, who tweeted that Nigerians should expect President Tinubu's ministerial list in the new week, disclosed that six things always influence the list.

Earlier on Sunday morning, it was revealed that reports from the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would determine the type of individuals who will make the list.

According to the new law, President Tinubu must unveil his ministerial list and forward them to the national assembly for confirmation in his 60 days in office. Sunday made it 48 days since the President was sworn in.

Buhari's aide list what will influence Tinubu's ministerial list

But Ogunlesi went into another dimension on factors influencing the ministerial list.

According to Ogunlesi, the six factors are listed below:

Considerations for the selection of Cabinet Ministers in Nigeria typically involve COMBINATION of 2 or more of the following:

Politics (political clout/past campaign value/future utility) CV (Technocratic value) State of Origin Religion and Gender Personal friendship Luck

The former presidential aide further explained that luck is part of the list because of the cases where two competent individuals emerged from the same state; there would be a need to consider one above the other. In such cases, religion or gender could be deployed.

