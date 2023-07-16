President Bola Tinubu is strategically working to knock out some former governors, APC bigwigs, traditional rulers and others jostling for ministerial slots under his administration

Sources closer to the development disclosed that the outcome of the DSS and EFCC screening of the names of individuals that were forwarded to the two agencies would determine who would be nominated as ministers

According to the sources, rather than Tinubu out-rightly rejecting names of nominees for the ministerial slot, he was forwarding them to the EFCC and DSS for screening

President Bola Tinubu's close associates, former governors, and other political bigwigs who hoped to become ministers under the new administration might experience shock when the ministerial list is out.

According to The Punch, President Tinubu's might take decisions based on the security and corruption report of individuals whose names have already been sent to the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

President Tinubu forwards names of ministerial nominees to EFCC, DSS

Remember that President Tinubu was reported to have sent some names to security agencies for screening before submitting the ministerial list to the National Assembly before Thursday, July 27.

Tinubu resumed the office of the President on May 29, and the new law compelled him to unveil his ministerial list for confirmation to the Senate within 60 days. Today, Sunday, July 16, made it 48 days since he became the president of Nigeria.

According to The Punch report, top sources revealed that even the DSS and EFCC's clearance was not a testament that some of them would make the list of nominees eventually presented to the Senate for screening.

President Tinubu plans to knock out APC bigwigs from becoming ministers

The sources disclosed that the President has been overwhelmed with the list of politicians, associates, All Progressives Congress (APC) bigwigs, professionals and many others who have shown interest in becoming ministers.

Among those who are jostling for the ministerial slots are former governors, particularly those whose tenure ended on May 29, traditional rulers, industry captains, and those in the diaspora, but rather than compiling the list, the president was sending their names to the DSS and EFCC for scrutiny.

A source said:

“So, the President, instead of outright rejection, will use the reports to check them. And if they are adamant on serving, I think there are senators from such individuals’ states that will raise objections to their clearance on the floor of the Senate.”

Tinubu: Politicians who became governors in their 30s in 1999

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was one of the lucky politicians that became governor in 1999, the year Nigeria returned to democracy after 16 years of military disruption of the elected system of governance.

In their numbers, the 1999 class of governors visited President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, July 12, in an event that looked like a reunion of the former executive officeholders.

