Suspected thugs stormed the polling unit of former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola and chased away voters during the governorship election

The incident triggered tension at the polling unit and forced voters to abandon the area

Security agencies had not responded to the disruption at the time of filing the report

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ilesa, Osun State - Voting was brought to a halt at the polling unit of former Osun State Governor and immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, after suspected thugs chased voters away from the area during the state's governorship election.

The incident created significant tension at the polling unit, forcing voters to flee and leaving the electoral process at that location in disarray.

As reported by The Nation, the incident occurred in the morning on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Osun election: Aregbesola's polling unit thrown into chaos

The disruption raised serious concerns about the integrity of the election in the area, as eligible voters who had turned out to cast their ballots were prevented from doing so.

It was unclear at the time of filing this report what triggered the attack or who was behind it.

Details on whether any arrests were made or whether security personnel responded to the situation were also yet to emerge.

Security response still awaited

The conduct of security agencies at the scene remained unknown as of the time this report was prepared.

Authorities had not publicly addressed the incident or issued any statement on measures taken to restore order and protect the voting process at the affected polling unit.

Source: Legit.ng