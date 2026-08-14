INEC started moving sensitive electoral materials to all 30 local government areas in Osun state on Thursday

The distribution was delayed after ballot papers had to be reprinted to include the SDP candidate, following a court order

A total of 15 political parties are now on the ballot for Saturday's Osun governorship election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began distributing sensitive electoral materials to all 30 local government areas in Osun state on Thursday, August 13, 2026, ahead of Saturday's governorship election.

As reported on Friday, August 14, by The Punch, the exercise is taking place at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Osogbo, the state capital. INEC National Commissioner for the Osun election, Professor Kunle Ajayi, said the materials arrived later than planned because ballot papers and other items had to be reprinted in Abuja before they could be shipped to the state.

2026 Osun state governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, August 15 to elect the next governor of Osun state. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

TVC News also noted the update.

Osun: Why ballot papers were reprinted

The reprint became necessary after INEC added the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Francis Ajala, along with his running mate, Faseke Oladipo, to the ballot on Wednesday, August 13, 2026. The decision brought the total number of parties contesting Saturday's election to 15.

INEC said it acted on a Federal High Court judgment delivered in Abuja on July 22, 2026, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/344/2026, filed by the SDP and Ajala against the commission. The court ordered INEC to recognise Ajala as the SDP's candidate and to publish his name and particulars without delay.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Kudu Haruna, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, the commission said: "Consequently, the ballot papers for the election, scheduled to hold on Saturday, 15th August 2026, are being reproduced to reflect this addition, bringing to 15 the total number of political parties contesting the election. The result sheets for the election are also being reproduced alongside the ballot papers to reflect the inclusion of the SDP candidate."

Osun: Materials to reach LGAs before election day

INEC had previously said the reprinted ballot papers would arrive in Osun state on Thursday, August 13, 2026, and would be moved to local government area offices across the state on the same day, following its standard pre-election distribution procedure.

Professor Ajayi confirmed that the distribution commenced to ensure all materials reach their designated locations before polling begins on Saturday, August 15.

Watch the video of INEC's activities in Osun below via X:

Watch the video on sensitive election materials in Osun below via X:

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun election 2026: Uzodimma taunts Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo, responded to comments made by Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over the forthcoming Osun state governorship election.

Uzodimma told the singer to prepare to sign his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, as a dancer after the poll.

Adeleke is a chieftain of the Accord, a party he joined in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng