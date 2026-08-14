Osun Governorship Election 2026: INEC Begins Distribution of Election Materials, Video Emerges
- INEC started moving sensitive electoral materials to all 30 local government areas in Osun state on Thursday
- The distribution was delayed after ballot papers had to be reprinted to include the SDP candidate, following a court order
- A total of 15 political parties are now on the ballot for Saturday's Osun governorship election
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Osogbo, Osun state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began distributing sensitive electoral materials to all 30 local government areas in Osun state on Thursday, August 13, 2026, ahead of Saturday's governorship election.
As reported on Friday, August 14, by The Punch, the exercise is taking place at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Osogbo, the state capital. INEC National Commissioner for the Osun election, Professor Kunle Ajayi, said the materials arrived later than planned because ballot papers and other items had to be reprinted in Abuja before they could be shipped to the state.
Breaking: President Tinubu announces what must happen in Osun 2026 election: "All agencies must ensure"
TVC News also noted the update.
Osun: Why ballot papers were reprinted
The reprint became necessary after INEC added the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Francis Ajala, along with his running mate, Faseke Oladipo, to the ballot on Wednesday, August 13, 2026. The decision brought the total number of parties contesting Saturday's election to 15.
INEC said it acted on a Federal High Court judgment delivered in Abuja on July 22, 2026, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/344/2026, filed by the SDP and Ajala against the commission. The court ordered INEC to recognise Ajala as the SDP's candidate and to publish his name and particulars without delay.
In a statement signed by Mohammed Kudu Haruna, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, the commission said: "Consequently, the ballot papers for the election, scheduled to hold on Saturday, 15th August 2026, are being reproduced to reflect this addition, bringing to 15 the total number of political parties contesting the election. The result sheets for the election are also being reproduced alongside the ballot papers to reflect the inclusion of the SDP candidate."
Osun: Materials to reach LGAs before election day
INEC had previously said the reprinted ballot papers would arrive in Osun state on Thursday, August 13, 2026, and would be moved to local government area offices across the state on the same day, following its standard pre-election distribution procedure.
Professor Ajayi confirmed that the distribution commenced to ensure all materials reach their designated locations before polling begins on Saturday, August 15.
Watch the video of INEC's activities in Osun below via X:
Watch the video on sensitive election materials in Osun below via X:
Read more on Osun election 2026
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- Governor Adeleke opens up on possible defection from PDP to APC after meeting Tinubu
Osun election 2026: Uzodimma taunts Davido
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo, responded to comments made by Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over the forthcoming Osun state governorship election.
Uzodimma told the singer to prepare to sign his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, as a dancer after the poll.
Adeleke is a chieftain of the Accord, a party he joined in 2025.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.