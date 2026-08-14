Dangote Refinery reduces LPG price to ₦950/kg, offering relief for households and businesses

11 Plc follows suit, cutting LPG rate to ₦980/kg, highlighting price competition among suppliers

Rainoil and PPMC maintain prices, indicating mixed movements in the LPG market despite recent reductions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, has recorded fresh reductions at some major Nigerian depots, with Dangote Refinery and 11 Plc leading the latest downward movement.

The latest PetroleumPriceNG data shows that Dangote is currently selling LPG at ₦950 per kilogramme, representing a ₦10 reduction, or 1.04 per cent, from its previous rate.

Dangote Refinery, depots crash cooking gas prices below N1,000 per kg. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The development places Dangote among the lowest-priced major depots captured in the latest market update and could provide some relief for households and businesses that depend on cooking gas.

This is according to a new pricing tracker by Legit.ng and confirmed by PetroleumPriceNG.

11 Plc cuts rate to ₦980

Another major depot, 11 Plc, also reduced its LPG price, with the latest rate standing at ₦980 per kilogramme.

According to the PetroleumPriceNG figures, the depot's price dropped by ₦20, representing a 2 per cent decline from its previous rate.

The reduction at 11 Plc means its current price is ₦30 higher than Dangote's ₦950 per kilogramme, highlighting the growing price gap among major LPG suppliers.

For consumers, movements in depot prices are closely watched because changes at the wholesale level can eventually influence the amount households pay at retail outlets.

Rainoil, PPMC hold prices steady

Not all depots recorded a reduction in the latest update.

Rainoil Lagos is listed at ₦990 per kilogramme, with the price unchanged from its previous level. The PetroleumPriceNG data shows a movement of ₦0.00, equivalent to 0.00 per cent.

Similarly, PPMC is quoted at ₦980 per kilogramme, also unchanged, with a ₦0.00 movement and 0.00 per cent change.

This means Rainoil Lagos remains ₦40 per kilogramme above Dangote, while PPMC's rate matches the current 11 Plc price.

Latest LPG depot rates

Based on the PetroleumPriceNG image, the clearly visible rates are:

Dangote: ₦950/kg, down ₦10 or 1.04%

Rainoil Lagos: ₦990/kg, unchanged

11 Plc: ₦980/kg, down ₦20 or 2%

PPMC: ₦980/kg, unchanged

The latest figures point to a mixed movement in the LPG market, rather than a uniform reduction across every depot. While Dangote and 11 Plc have lowered their rates, Rainoil Lagos and PPMC maintained their previous prices.

The downward adjustments could nevertheless intensify competition among suppliers, particularly if other depots follow the reductions.

Recent LPG market data also shows that depot prices can vary significantly between suppliers and locations, making wholesale price movements an important indicator for consumers and dealers.

Relief for Nigerians as cooking gas prices crash nationwide amid new rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For households, the key question will be whether the latest depot reductions translate into cheaper retail cooking gas prices in the coming days. Dealers typically factor in transportation, operating costs and local market conditions before determining their final selling prices.

For now, Dangote's ₦950 per kilogramme rate is the cheapest among the four clearly visible depots in the update, while Rainoil Lagos records the highest at ₦990 per kilogramme.

Cooking gas prices drop across Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's cooking gas market is witnessing a fresh wave of price reductions, offering much-needed relief to households as the cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) continues to decline across several parts of the country.

A market survey by Legit.ng shows that the retail price of cooking gas has dropped significantly over the past three weeks, with some filling stations and gas outlets now selling as low as N1,200 per kilogram, compared to about N1,450 per kilogram in recent weeks.

Source: Legit.ng