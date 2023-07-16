President Bola Tinubu has been reported to be making fresh permutations to return Akinwunmi Ambode, the former governor of Lagos State, into the political space

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has reportedly considered returning the former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, into the political space.

The Punch, in a report, revealed that sources privy to the development disclosed that the President is considering the former governor to become Lagos East Senator while the current holder of the seat, Tokunbo Abiru, will be compensated with a ministerial position.

Fresh permutation reveals how Tinubu plans to install Ambode as Senator Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Ambode to get position either in the presidency or state

Ambode is the third governor of Lagos State since the beginning of the fourth republic. He succeeded Babatunde Fashola but was denied his second term bid by the political leaders in the state.

The political leaders in the state replaced Ambode with Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Ambode has remained silent since he could not return for a second term until recently when Tinubu became President, who last week met with Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo-Olu in Lagos.

On Thursday, July 13, Ambode visited Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, with details of their meeting shrouded.

How Tinubu plans to return Ambode to politics

But a source within the presidential villa disclosed that there are indications that Ambode might get a position either in the state or at the presidency if the permutation works in his favour.

Part of the permutation was to make him a senator to represent Lagos East senatorial district, while Abiru, currently representing the district in the Red Chamber, would become a minister under President Tinubu.

The source said:

“There are possibilities that the former governor will get a position either in the Presidency or in the state if permutations work well in his favour.”

Source: Legit.ng