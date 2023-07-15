Leaders and stakeholders in the southeast have been urged to forge an alliance to clamp down on the menace of the IPOB sit-at-home order

This call was made by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on Friday, July 14, at a public function in Lagos State

Kalu said the aftermath effect of the sit-at-home order led to the loss of N4 trillion in the last two years in the southeast

Emerging data revealed by Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, has revealed that businesses in the southeast lost a whopping N4 trillion in two years due to the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

As reported by TheCable, Deputy Speaker Kalu did not reveal the source of this statistical data he referenced

The Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu, called for an alliance by southeast stakeholders to combat insecurity in the southeast. Photo Credit: Benjamin Kalu/Facebook and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: UGC

Kalu reeled out this data on Friday, July 14, at a public function organised by the Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association in Lagos State.

According to Daily Sun, Kalu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We cannot afford to retreat from our business endeavours. The stay-at-home order on Mondays has resulted in staggering losses of N4 trillion in the last two years in the south-east alone according to statistical data.”

He revealed that the aftermath effect of the sit-at-home is the distortion in the supply chain of goods and services from the southeast to other regions in the country.

Kalu said this development further affects other geopolitical regions that depend on the southeast to supply goods and services.

Kalu calls for stakeholders' intervention

He urged that stakeholders in the southeast must unite and form an alliance to combat and find a solution to the menace disrupting the free flow of businesses in the region.

The southeast states affected by the sit-at-home order include Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi State.

The sit-at-home order has been on for a couple of years since the arrest and detention of the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is still facing trial, and there are legal moves to ensure his release on bail from his detention, which lasted from the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Again, High Court Dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s Suit Against DSS

Meanwhile, Justice James Omotosho of the federal high court, Abuja, has dismissed a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu against the DSS.

Delivering Judgement, Justice Omotosho held that Kanu’s suit lacked merit and should be dismissed.

Kanu had sued the DG of the DSS, the secret police itself, and Nigeria’s Attorney-General and minister of justice during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Source: Legit.ng