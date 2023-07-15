The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has expressed his support for President Bola Tinubu, stating that he needs the backing of all Nigerians to succeed

After meeting with the president at the State House in Abuja on Friday, July 14, the monarch expressed optimism about the Tinubu administration

The Oba also stressed the importance of supporting the president for his success, with the assurance that other traditional rulers will also offer their support

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

State House, Abuja - Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpol, Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, has canvassed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he needs the support of all Nigerians to succeed.

The first-class monarch said this on Friday, July 14, while addressing journalists at the State House in Abuja after meeting with the president.

The Oba of Benin, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu will do well in office, says Oba of Benin

According to Channels TV, the Oba of Benin expressed optimism that the Tinubu administration will do well in office.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Nigerians should support the President. He will work, he is already working,” the Benin monarch was quoted as saying.

“He has hit the ground running; everybody is seeing it. They should support the President. Of course, we will support the President. Other traditional rulers will support the President. We must support the President to be successful.”

“Sheath your swords and support Tinubu for a greater Nigeria”: Ooni of Ife tells Atiku, Peter Obi's supporters

In a similar development, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, said as Nigeria transitions to a new government, all hands should be on deck regardless of candidate choice and party affiliations as the election has gone and governance and putting Nigeria on the right path to greatness should be a collective effort.

Ooni Adeyeye made this call in Lagos on Monday, May 8, while hosting a high delegation sent by Kenyan President, William Ruto headed by Kenya’s Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Francis Koskie.

“There is no reason to waste time looking back; all we have is today and the future. Now is the time to embrace our diversity and uniqueness," the monarch said.

Source: Legit.ng