A huge crowd attended the Special Durbar celebration organised to welcome former president Muhammadu Buhari back home to Daura, Katsina state.

Nigerians have reacted to the Special Durbar celebration, stating that there's nothing to celebrate about Buhari's administration

The Special Durbar celebration was hosted by the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Farouq Umar, to honour Buhari after 8 years in Aso Rock

Daura, Katsina state - Nigerians have reacted to the massive crowd that attended the Special Durbar celebration organized in honour of the immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari and to welcome him back home to Daura, Katsina state.

The Special Durbar celebration holding today, May 30, has witnessed a huge crowd of excited residents.

Massive crowd attends Durbar celebration to Buhari. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari/Facebook and @BashirAhmaad/Twitter

Bashir Ahmad, the special assistant on Digital Communications to , shared the video of the event via his Twitter handle at @BashirAhmaad, on Tuesday, May 30.

He wrote:

“How to welcome your son after eight years serving the country as its Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. A Durbar celebration is currently holding in Daura in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, after concluding his two-term tenure.”

Buhari’s son, Yusuf join in the Durbar celebration

The former president’s son, , the Talban Daura and his contingent joined in the Special Durbar celebration hosted by the Emir of Daura.

Ahmad added:

"Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari (Talban Daura) and his contingent participating in the Special Durbar celebration hosted by Emir of Daura in honour of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR."

Nigerians react as Duara welcomes Buhari with Special Durbar celebration

Akpati Nshiegbe @Nnamdibiggie, wondered how a huge crowd could attend the event during a working day.

"For people to turn out like this on a working day and school day shows how “wonderful” Buhari handled education and unemployment in the last 8yrs."

Zaharadeen Mukhtar @ZaharadeenMukh9, said there was nothing to celebrate about the former president administration

He wrote, “We bought rice at the same price so nothing to celebrate. Congratulations to pmb for successful handing over”

Another Nigerian, @felixmancha86, said Buhari’s tenure has ended and the former president should continue resting in Daura

“Bros, go rest. Wunna regime don finish for Aso Rock. Make wunna kwantinue in Daura. Nigerians needs God fearing leaders. Ur boss no get heart for Nigerians only his cows”

. @Nawas_masood, thanked Buhari for laying a good foundation for the country.

“History will be kind to Muhammadu buhari. He laid a solid foundation for a better Nigeria.

“Thank you baba buhari.”

A Twitter user, Osas Joseph Osaze @osaze_osas, described Buhari as his man and expressed his love for the former president.

“He is still my man.I love him. God's with him at all times.”

Excitement as Daura residents prepare to welcome Buhari back mome

Legit.ng recalls that residents of Daura in Katsina state, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, can’t wait to have their son back home on Monday, May 29, after eight-year of running the country's affairs.

The mood in the town is similar to the eve of Sallah celebrations, and the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Farouq Umar, is spearheading the preparation of Buhari’s homecoming

