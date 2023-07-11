US Rapper French Montana Causes Massive Stir on His Quest for a Nigerian Queen As He Drapes in Lush Agbada
- American Rapper French Montana has been in Nigeria for a while alongside his colleague and brother, Swae Lee
- The Hurtin’ Me hitmaker received a warm welcome into the country with the golden assistance of DMW boss Davido
- In a series of fresh updates from his stay, Montana broke the internet with stunning pictures of himself in our indigenous agbada style
Moroccan-American Rapper French Montana has been in Nigeria for some days as he works on his new musical project.
The hip-hop artist exhibited the grand reception given to him by Afrobeats star Davido on his arrival with his colleague and brother Swae Lee, as reported by Legit.ng.
Apparently having a great time in the country, Montana has continued to document the novel experiences he is gathering there.
In a sweet update, he took to his social media to share pictures of himself in an elegant ensemble of our indigenous agbada style.
Designed by the country’s finest stylist, John Joseph Angel, the Hurtin’ Me crooner stated that he was on a quest to get his lady, who claims to be only interested in Nigerian men.
In his caption, he hinted:
"SHE SAID SHE ONLY FCK WITH NIGERIANS. ME :"
See his post below
More of French Montana in agbada
French Montana’s outfit causes massive stir
Fans and celebrities took to the comment section to express their delight in French’s gorgeous display of our iconic Yoruba agbada. See their comments below:
damilinobb:
"OMOBA FRENCH ADEMONTANA OYINBOWOLU ADELEKE."
chibu.eth:
Nah my brother went to the land and came back naija! ."
spifftv:
"For the culture ."
roland_struts:
"There’s levels to this, most sought after stylist , international superstar ."
aremopolo:
"@frenchmontana well done and Welcome to the Land of IDAN !! Your name is now “ADEFARAHAN OLUWAFRENCH AKINMANTHANA” !!! Your great Grand father who was an IDAN will be very proud of you ✊✊."
pvtlstd:
"OluwaFrench ."
