A video of Miss Umeh Kamsiyochukwu's father proudly recording her during an interview on national television has surfaced online

Umeh achieved the highest score in the recently concluded 2023 UTME with an outstanding score of 360

The brilliant student of Deeper Life High School has since become the centre of celebration among Nigerians

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh's father has warmed hearts online after he was seen filming his brilliant daughter during an interview on national television.

Twitter user, @redcap_blondie, recently shared a video showing the moment the young girl who got the highest score in the 2023 UTME was interviewed on television.

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh's dad records her during interview Photo credit: @redcap_blondie/Twitter.

Source: TikTok

Spotted backstage was her proud father who took videos of her with his phone as others watched him in admiration.

The post has since gone viral with many commending the father for his pride in his daughter's achievements.

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, a student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State, scored an impressive 99 out of 100 in Chemistry, 98 out of 100 in Mathematics, 97 out of 100 in Physics, and 66 out of 100 in English, bringing her total score to 360 out of 400 in the UTME exams.

Her achievement made her the top scorer in the 2023 UTME examinations.

Reactions as Kamsiyochukwu's dad films her during an interview

@cudplaz reacted:

“Firstly, the man will Frame the video no be only picture they Dey Frame G secondly his daughter will bring more clients to him. The positive outcome of one's child, opens more doors for him or her.”

@Emmanuel reacted:

“For me, the young beautiful girl missed a good opportunity when Rufai specifically told her to appreciate her parents but she just responded that every child love their parents. For me she should have leave her seat knelt down and thank her parents publicly.”

@Eshinjoku1 said:

“It's gratifying to see your kid accomplish so an academic feat in your lifetime. I know the feeling. Congratulations Kamsiyochukwu, you've made your parents proud.”

@firstlady son commented:

“And she was very brilliant too!”

@Harrisebuka said:

“GIVE HER 10 TO 20 YEARS TO COME. Awesome.”

