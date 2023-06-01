Video of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, taking a walk at his residence in Daura, Katsina state, has emerged

In the 15 seconds video, Buhari was seen walking in his compound alongside his security aides while a voice of a woman was heard greeting him

Nigerians have reacted to the video of the former president taking a walk at his Daura residence after handing over power

Daura, Katsina state - Three days after handing over power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Eagles Square, Abuja, the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, was seen in a video taking a walk at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

Buhari Sallau, one of the aides of the former President, shared the video on his Facebook page on Thursday, June 1.

Buhari takes a walk at his residence in Daura. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari. Source: Facebook

Recall that Buhari and his wife, Aisha, returned to his hometown, Daura, after Tinubu’s inauguration on Monday, May 29.

Nigerians react to the video of Buhari walking at his Daura residence

A Facebook user, Ahmad Asraj, said:

"Happy to see Jibrin Sudan, who has returned back his home country in Sudan after serving Nigeria for eight years. Congratulations to people of Sudan for welcoming back their son, who have ruled the country with conspiracy theory of Nigerian politicians.

Another Nigerian, Abubakar Suleiman, said a lot can be learnt from the simple lifestyle of the former president.

"There’s alot we can learn from Muhammadu Buhari simplicity of life. He has always live simple which is causing him more happiness."

Ishaya Maisamari Chullu, said 'This man is truly simple, we are just pretending not to see it.

However, Zeenil Abideen Isa, asked Buhari's former aide to made on the sitting president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Please Oga, post on current president, we need to know what this country is all about"

Umar Sanda Kareto, simply said "PMB we miss you"

Source: Legit.ng