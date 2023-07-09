BREAKING: Tension Erupts As Former ASUU President Got Missing

Dipo Fasina, former president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), a renowned Nigerian scholar, popularly referred to as 'Professor Jingo', has been declared missing since Saturday, July 1.

According to Premium Times, the development was confirmed by the current ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, in a telephone interview.

The 76-year-old academic was reported to be travelling to Algeria at the invitation of the Algerian government when he was reported to have missed his connecting flight from Istanbul in Turkey.

Following the moment, his whereabouts have been said to be unknown.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has also confirmed that the organisation is aware that the professor was missing, adding that “we are working on it.”

Source: Legit.ng