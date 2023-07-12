Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of education of Nigeria and one-time vice-president of the World Bank, has launched an attack on supporters of the present administration

Ezekwesili said APC supporters enjoy calling her name in vain and won't concentrate on burning issues that affect Nigeria

The former minister and APC supporters have long been locked in an online battle, especially as Ezekwesili supported Peter Obi of the Labour Party during the 2023 election

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said supporters of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) have conferred the constitutional duties of Nigeria’s leader on her.

In a post on her verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, July 11, Ezekwesili criticised APC supporters who she said “enjoy calling my name in vain.”

Oby Ezekwesili slams APC supporters

She aimed a dig at the ruling government for its alleged inability to “decisively and effectively tackle the degenerate state of insecurity” in the country.

Ezekwesili also lambasted the APC for what she described as the ruling party’s “abysmal failure”.

She wrote:

“It appears they have once again conferred on me the Constitutional Duties of the @NGRPresident , Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. They do so without handing the office to me so I can urgently, decisively and effectively tackle the degenerate state of insecurity in the South East and other parts of the country; and permanently put them to shame for their abysmal failure.

“Such duplicity is the typical Modus Operandi of the @OfficialAPCNg @NigeriaGov folks and their Fan Club who never take responsibility for anything but suffer from an obsession to “grab power just for the sake of power”.

“When you are ready to hand over formally to me as your Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces, let me know. Until then, enjoy calling my name in vain.”

