The Senior Pastor of the Covenant Nation, Poju Oyemade, has been lambasted for asking Nigerians to support the government

Oyemade encouraged Nigerians to stay focused as it's all about the country winning regardless of "who is playing"

Supporters of Peter Obi popularly called “Obidents” came after the clergyman for putting out such a post on Twitter

Some supporters of the Labour Party's (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularly called “Obidents” have lashed out at the Senior Pastor of the Covenant Nation, Poju Oyemade, for asking Nigerians to support the government in power.

Oyemade had in a post via his Twitter handle @pastorpoju, urged Nigerians to work together for the country's growth regardless of who they supported during the 2023 election.

Peter Obi's supporters blast Pastor Poju for asking Nigerians to support government in power regardless of party allegiance. Photo Credit: Poju Oyemade/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

“For every one who loves Nigeria you want the country to win regardless of "who is playing."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Just like you want your favourite team to win the trophy even if the coach didn't field your preferred players, when your team scores you are happy. Let's stay focused it's all about the country winning.”

Nigerians blast Pastor Poju for asking them to support government

According to SaharaReporters, a Twitter user, Chijioke Ubaka said he is not surprised by Pastor Poju’s comment because they are clergymen who eat off the rot in the system.

“These are men of dogs who eat off the rot in the system, so I'm not surprised when he starts to romanticize evil instead of chastising. Criminals on the pulpit.”

Another Nigerian, @Yommexito said:

"You are an EMBARRASSMENT to the BODY of CHRIST.

"Your number 1 job as CHRISTIAN religious leader is to ADMONISH evil & SPEAK D TRUTH.

"Guess your own GOD advocates ELECTION RIGGING, INJUSTICE & MURDER in name of putting country first ?

“RELIGIOUS CROOK”

Maazi OT@unapologetic_w, said :

"In other words you are saying Nigerians should let a criminal drug dealer who stole the people’s mandate lead as long as it favors you? You are completely mad, Oni kure that your god will punish you sir. Thank you

@vakorah

"I thank God i don’t believe in any Pastor, and God is blessing me everyday of my life. Churches are the main problem we have in Nigeria. Pastors can’t say the truth anymore. This is sad.

@BLAKmajor

"See how Nigerian Pastors have reduced themselves to promoting corruption and criminality all for stomach infrastructure. @pastorpoju may God forgive you and I pray you repent."

Jimmy @diisa2002

"This is shameful coming from a god of man. The election period has really opened and exposed a lot of people sha. It is really sad! Deep down inside of you, you know the truth but you just want to be seen as a part of those in support so they can’t come after you. God will display the exact miracle most of you preach about to you very soon."

Prominent supporter of Peter Obi congratulates President Bola Tinubu, obidients react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Dr Ope Banwo, a prominent supporter of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu, on his successful swearing-in ceremony as the 16th Nigerian president.

Banwo said despite his reservation with the whole electoral process that produced President Tinubu, he decided to choose peace over war.

2023 Polls: Labour Party hints at imminent rerun, alerts members, supporters

The national leadership of the Labour Party has urged its members and supporters to be on high alert as there's a high possibility of a rerun election as proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal are ongoing.

The alert was prompted by the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, on Monday, July 10, at a virtual meeting with the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji, the party's Diaspora Chairman in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng