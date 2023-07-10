Bishop Matthew Kukah says former President Muhammadu Buhari's government recorded the highest phase of corruption

The revered cleric made this known in his speech at the 60th call to bar anniversary celebration of legal luminary Aare Afe Babalola in Ado Ekiti

The cleric noted that corruption did not start under Buhari, but that his administration amplified it morally and financially

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, on Monday, July 10th, revealed Nigeria witnessed the ugliest face of corruption during the last administration led by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

During a lecture he delivered at the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the call to bar of the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), the cleric clarified that the trend didn’t start under Buhari, but corruption festered under the ex-president’s watch, The Punch reported.

Bishop Kukah has sent words of wisdom to Tinubu, noting corruption festered under ex-President Buhari's watch.

Corruption festered under Buhari’s watch, Kukah claims

He said,

“We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria. Femi Falana, my friend here, will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms, and other terms,” he said.

Bishop sends words to Tinubu's FG

The bishop, who called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Federal Government to avoid sentiments in the process of the country’s democratic journey, said upholding the provisions of democracy required selfless service which should not be sentimentally driven to foster development, Vanguard report added.

He opined thus:

“Nigeria needs to grow democratically and developed politically. Every federal institution must reflect what Nigeria should reflect all over the country. The country should stop reinforcing inequality. There must be sanctions and consequences for those who go against our democracy and the constitution of the land for us to have a better society.”

Bishop Kukah speaks on his personal conversation with Buhari's top aide Femi Adesina

In another report, Bishop Kukah revealed his discussion with the special adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Kukah said he has always been frank with people in power.

The cleric's interview came days after he accused President Buhari's administration of nepotism and failure in fulfilling his campaign promises to the masses.

Bishop Kukah attacks Buhari, APC over same faith ticket

Kukah has attacked Buhari several times on his policies and inability to tackle corruption.

In August, the popular cleric took a swipe at President Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for assenting to the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

He noted that the same faith ticket move shows the insensitivity of the APC-led administration.

The cleric agreed that religious manipulation by politicians has become “part and parcel of our politics” but challenged Nigerians who voted on such grounds to evaluate the dividends of such a decision.

